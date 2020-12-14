Trains cancelled to and fro Rajasthan due to dense fog
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:40 IST
Several express trains running to and fro Rajasthan have been cancelled due to dense fog in northern India, officials said Monday. Ajmer-Sealdah express and Sealdah-Ajmer express have been cancelled from December 16 to 31 and from December 17 to January 1, respectively, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway Shashi Kiran said.
Ajmer-Amritsar and Amritsar-Ajmer bi-weekly express have been cancelled till December 31, Dibrugarh-Lalgarh express from December 16 to 31 and Lalgarh-Dibrugarh from December 19 to January 3. The trains which have been partially cancelled include Sriganganagar-Haridwar daily and Haridwar-Sriganganagar intercity.
