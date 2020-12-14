Left Menu
IHCL unveils luxury resort in Darjeeling

Located in the Makaibari Tea Estate, the resort spans over 22 acres and has 72 rooms, IHCL said in a release.Hospitality industry officials said there have been some signs of tourist flow following the easing of lockdown and travel restrictions. We are delighted to step into another new destination in the East Darjeeling, the release said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-12-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 23:05 IST
The Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Monday unveiled the Taj Chia Kutir Resort & Spa in Darjeeling district of West Bengal. Located in the Makaibari Tea Estate, the resort spans over 22 acres and has 72 rooms, IHCL said in a release.

Hospitality industry officials said there have been some signs of tourist flow following the easing of lockdown and travel restrictions. ''IHCL... has put many destinations like Rajasthan, Goa, and Kerala on the tourism map. We are delighted to step into another new destination in the East Darjeeling,'' the release said.

