30 arrested in Pune for running illegal horse race betting

As many as 30 people, including bookies, have been arrested in connection with an illegal horserace betting racket operating in the city, police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said on Monday. The racket was busted late last week and subsequently arrests were made by the city police, he said.

''We receivedan input on December 11 regarding an illegal horserace betting racket. Following this, we raided the suspected places and arrested 30 persons. ''We have registered 6 offences against 31 persons (of which 30 were arrested) and also seized mobile handsets,'' the IPS officer said.

''It is mandatoryto conduct such operations (betting) inside a racecourse. But it (betting) was happening outside the racecourse,'' Gupta said..