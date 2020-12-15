Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICRA upgrades steel sector's outlook due to improving demand and prices

Investment information firm ICRA has upgraded its outlook for the Indian steel sector to stable on the back of improving demand and prices.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 12:55 IST
ICRA upgrades steel sector's outlook due to improving demand and prices
Domestic steel demand in October and November has already surpassed the pre-COVID-19 levels.. Image Credit: ANI

Investment information firm ICRA has upgraded its outlook for the Indian steel sector to stable on the back of improving demand and prices. The domestic steel sector witnessed a strong revival in the second quarter of 2020-21, it said.

This is result of a combination of factors like a strong retail demand emanating from a thriving rural economy, and green shoots of recovery in white goods and the automobile sector -- especially from tractors, passenger vehicles and two-wheelers. The momentum strengthened further in December quarter. The cumulative domestic steel demand in October and November has already surpassed the pre-COVID-19 levels, said ICRA.

"We are gradually seeing a more broad-based pick-up in economic activity with every passing quarter, which makes us believe that the recovery in domestic steel demand would sustain in the near term at least," said Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice-President and Group Head for corporate sector ratings. "The revival in demand has been surprising, and the steel industry's ability to claw back to the pre-Covid levels of demand within six months of a global pandemic outbreak has been remarkable."

Consequently, ICRA revised its FY21 steel demand forecast to a contraction of around 12 per cent, significantly better than its initial forecast of a 23 per cent contraction made in April. The sector outlook is also revised to stable from negative. ICRA said the share of top six steel producers in total crude steel production, which remained at about 55 per cent historically, has risen to about 65 per cent in recent months.

Also, as against the average industry capacity utilisation of 78 per cent for the period FY16-20, the same for the top six steel producers touched a high of 85 per cent in October. The other steel producers are still operating at capacity utilisation rates of about 65 per cent. These trends indicate the rising dominance of large steel players in the domestic industry and an adverse impact of the pandemic on the business performance of some of the smaller steel producers, which will find it difficult to operate at pre-Covid levels in the near term.

At the same time, domestic hot-rolled coil prices have been revised upwards multiple times in recent months and are ruling at a multi-year high level of Rs 49,000 per tonne. Price hikes have been supported by improving demand from the automobile and white goods sectors, rising international prices and a cost push in the form of higher domestic iron ore prices following the supply disruption in Odisha. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC says continuous work might be affecting mental health of doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty.

SC says continuous work might be affecting mental health of doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty....

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO off to flying start; subscribed 1.57 times within first few hours

The initial public offer of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities was subscribed 1.57 times within the first few hours of opening of bidding on Tuesday. This is the second initial public offer this month to have received over subscription in the fi...

China's blue-chip index firms on upbeat data, cenbank's liquidity boost

Chinas blue-chip index ended higher on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat factory data and a liquidity injection by the countrys central bank. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2 to 4,945.10, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 to 3,367...

SC asks Centre to consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty for last 7-8 months.

SC asks Centre to consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty for last 7-8 months....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020