Left Menu
Development News Edition

ACB registers DA case against retired forest officer in Guj

This year, the ACB has so far registered cases of disproportionate assets against 34 serving and retired employees of the Gujarat government.Among these, three are class-1 officers, 11 class-2 officers, while 20 are class-3 employees, the release said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-12-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 13:50 IST
ACB registers DA case against retired forest officer in Guj

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday registered a case against a retired class-2 forest officer in Gujarat for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. As against his legitimate income of Rs 2.14 crore, the government employee, who retired a few years back as assistant conservator for forest in Vadodara, made investments worth Rs 3.26 crore.

This was Rs 1.12 crore, or 55.65 per cent, more than his known sources of income, the ACB said in a release. Between 2007 and 2016, the accused had deposited Rs 32.15 lakh cash into his bank accounts.

The ACB also found that he had withdrawn Rs 1.10 crore from his bank accounts during this period. This year, the ACB has so far registered cases of disproportionate assets against 34 serving and retired employees of the Gujarat government.

Among these, three are class-1 officers, 11 class-2 officers, while 20 are class-3 employees, the release said. The cumulative market value of the alleged disproportionate assets (DA), including land and residential properties, is estimated at Rs 44.80 crore, the ACB said, adding that it has launched a special drive to unearth benami and ill-gotten properties.

Eight of the accused were earlier employed with the now-defunct Gujarat Land Development Corporation, it said. The other accused were attached with departments like urban development, revenue, panchayat, irrigation, PWD, Gujarat Pollution Control Board, police, education, forest and environment, health, and mines and minerals, it said.

They were booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, the release said..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SAT stays Sebi's Rs 6-crore fine on NSE

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has stayed the Rs 6 crore penalty that markets regulator Sebi had imposed on NSE for allegedly investing in firms unrelated to the stock exchange business. Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi, i...

Audio says Nigeria's Boko Haram behind abduction of schoolboys

An audio message from a man identifying himself as the leader of Nigerias Boko Haram said on Tuesday that the Islamist group was responsible for the kidnapping of more than 300 students from an all-boys school in the northwestern state of K...

Bomb blast kills deputy governor of Afghanistan's capital

The deputy governor of the Afghan capital of Kabul was killed on Tuesday in a bomb attack on his car as he went to work, security officials said.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast that killed Mahboobullah Mohebi as...

Rajasthan: Aged couple die in blaze, labourer electrocuted

An elderly couple was burnt to death in a blaze while a labourer got electrocuted in another incident in Rajasthans Bikaner division on Tuesday, police said. A fire broke out in the house of scrap dealer Anil Kumar 70 in which he and his wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020