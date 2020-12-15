Left Menu
Development News Edition

HK stocks end lower as techs decline after China ramps up sector scrutiny

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Tuesday, weighed down by IT firms after China warned its internet giants to brace for increased scrutiny, though upbeat data helped limit losses. ** The Hang Seng index fell 0.7% to 26,207.29, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4% to 10,399.56 points.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:17 IST
HK stocks end lower as techs decline after China ramps up sector scrutiny
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Tuesday, weighed down by IT firms after China warned its internet giants to brace for increased scrutiny, though upbeat data helped limit losses.

** The Hang Seng index fell 0.7% to 26,207.29, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4% to 10,399.56 points. ** Falling the most, the Hang Seng IT index dropped 1.8%. The index has gained more than 60% so far this year, as investors chased tech players amid Beijing's push for tech self-sufficiency.

** China warned its internet giants on Monday that it would not tolerate monopolistic practices, as it slapped fines and announced probes into deals involving Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings. ** This is the first time that Beijing has fined any Internet company for violating the 2008 anti-monopoly law by not properly reported deals for anti-trust vetting.

** Alibaba and Tencent retreated 2.2% and 1.9%, respectively. ** Internet firms would continue to feel the pressure for the short term after Beijing's latest regulatory move on the sector, KGI Securities noted in a report.

** Though upbeat factory data on the mainland helped limit losses in the index. China's factory output grew at the fastest pace in 20 months in November, as revived consumer spending and a gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions in major trading partners lifted demand for the country's manufactured goods. ** China's central bank made its biggest ever injection of medium-term funds on Tuesday to shore up liquidity, after recent corporate bond defaults shattered investor confidence and scupper new issuances.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British mid-caps muted as London goes into tougher lockdown

British mid-cap stocks were subdued on Tuesday as tougher restrictions were imposed in London to curb a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, while investors awaited a Brexit trade deal with the European Union before a year-end deadline. The domesti...

Coast Guard ship 'Sujit' commissioned in Goa

The Indian Coast Guard ship Sujit, the second in the series of 105 metres off-shore patrol vessels, was commissioned in Goa on Tuesday. The vessel will enhance the Indian Coast Guards operational capability to discharge multifarious maritim...

SAT stays Sebi's Rs 6-crore fine on NSE

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has stayed the Rs 6 crore penalty that markets regulator Sebi had imposed on NSE for allegedly investing in firms unrelated to the stock exchange business. Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi, i...

Audio says Nigeria's Boko Haram behind abduction of schoolboys

An audio message from a man identifying himself as the leader of Nigerias Boko Haram said on Tuesday that the Islamist group was responsible for the kidnapping of more than 300 students from an all-boys school in the northwestern state of K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020