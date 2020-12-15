Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-U.S. bank pandemic regulatory relief expiring on Dec. 31

In addition to unprecedented economic stimulus, the CARES Act passed by the U.S. Congress in March granted regulatory waivers to make it possible for lenders to help struggling borrowers by extending or deferring loan repayments without adverse consequences for their loan books. At the time, policymakers did not expect the economic fallout of the pandemic to last into 2021, and set the waivers to expire on Dec. 31.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 16:30 IST
FACTBOX-U.S. bank pandemic regulatory relief expiring on Dec. 31
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In addition to unprecedented economic stimulus, the CARES Act passed by the U.S. Congress in March granted regulatory waivers to make it possible for lenders to help struggling borrowers by extending or deferring loan repayments without adverse consequences for their loan books.

At the time, policymakers did not expect the economic fallout of the pandemic to last into 2021, and set the waivers to expire on Dec. 31. Here is the relief banks want extended:

TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS Troubled Debt Restructurings (TDRs) are the accounting and regulatory framework for loan modifications, such as deferring the loan, extending it, or reducing monthly repayments.

Banks say TDR accounting is onerous, sometimes incurring additional capital charges, extra operational hassles and generally acting as a drag on banks' overall asset quality. They say banks shouldn't be penalized for trying to help customers who need temporary relief to keep them afloat until the pandemic passes. Currently, CARES suspends the process for TDR accounting through Dec. 31, and has been critical in encouraging banks to make loan modifications. Banks, fearing regulators and investors may fault them for high TDRs, want Congress to formally extend the relief through 2021. Without an extension, banks will slow or deny modifications and in some cases foreclose on the loan.

COMMUNITY BANK LEVERAGE RATIO In 2018, Congress introduced a simple community bank leverage ratio for smaller lenders to reduce their overall capital burden. The law allows regulators to set the required level, based on a leverage ratio, at between 8% and 10%, with regulators opting for 9%, despite community bank protests.

To boost small banks' ability to lend, the CARES Act brought this ratio down to 8% until Dec. 31. Community banks are lobbying for the 8% ratio to be extended indefinitely, saying doing so would free up resources that can help local communities, while maintaining safe system-wide capital levels. CREDIT LOSS ACCOUNTING RULES

Current Expected Credit Losses or "CECL" is an incoming accounting standard that requires financial institutions to make expected credit loss allowances for the lifetime of a loan. Banks say the rule adds volatility to the amount of capital they must hold and creates incentives to reduce lending when borrowers need it most.

According to the American Bankers Association, of the institutions required to implement CECL in January 2020, roughly 50 took advantage of a one-year delay granted by CARES Act. Banking groups are pushing to further delay CECL implementation to at least Jan. 1, 2023, saying doing so should make it easier to work with struggling borrowers.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel signals openness to future joint missile defence with Gulf partners

Israel could be open to future cooperation on missile defence with Gulf Arab states that share its concerns over Iran, a senior Israeli official said on Tuesday. But the official, Moshe Patel, who heads the Israeli Missile Defence Organisat...

Irish watchdog fines Twitter in landmark for EU data privacy regime

Irelands data regulator has fined Twitter 450,000 euros for a bug that made some private tweets public, the regulator said on Tuesday, in the first sanction against a U.S. firm under a new European Union data privacy system. The EUs General...

Kamal Haasan invokes AIADMK icon M G Ramachandran's legacy

On his campaign trail,Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday invoked the welfare legacy of iconic leader late M G Ramachandran and said the former chief minister belonged to the whole of Tamil Nadu. Refraining from naming the AIA...

Indian national sentenced to jail for molesting Indonesian domestic worker in Singapore

A 44-year old Indian national was sentenced to two years jail and two strokes of the cane on Tuesday for molesting an Indonesian domestic worker here, according to a media report. Sethu Selvaraj, a permanent resident here, had completed his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020