Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi airport geared up for safe flight ops during fog

This limit has been gradually increased by the ministry, and the airlines are currently permitted to operate up to a maximum of 80 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.The DIAL will also continue to assist flyers 24x7, especially through social media, to ensure minimal inconvenience to them, a statement said.

PTI | Bear | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:10 IST
Delhi airport geared up for safe flight ops during fog
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Delhi international airport is geared up to ensure safe flight operations amid increasing fog in the city, operator DIAL said on Tuesday. The airport utilises an Airport Collaborative Decision Making (ACDM) cell -- which has representatives of domestic airlines, air traffic control and the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) -- for better coordination when visibility reduces due to fog, it mentioned.

The airport has three runways, and they are equipped with a landing system that allows CAT-III B operations, the DIAL stated. ''A CAT III B compliant infrastructure allows aircraft to land with a minimum visibility of 50 metres. At IGI (Indira Gandhi International) airport, an aircraft can take off with a visibility of 125 metres,'' it said.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, at present, Terminal 3 is handling 18 flights an hour, and Terminal 2 is handling nine flights per hour, the DIAL said. ''This in conjunction with other safety measures in place already would provide a safe environment to the flyers,'' it added.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had resumed scheduled domestic passenger services from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. However, the airlines were allowed to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. This limit has been gradually increased by the ministry, and the airlines are currently permitted to operate up to a maximum of 80 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

The DIAL will also continue to assist flyers 24x7, especially through social media, to ensure minimal inconvenience to them, a statement said. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic.

However, airlines have been permitted to operate special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May this year and under the bilateral air bubble pacts since July.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 3 revenue officials suspended for laxity

Three revenue employees were suspended on Tuesday by the Ballia district magistrate for alleged laxity in discharging their dutiesDistrict Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi suspended Harendra Singh, Rajkumar Shrivastava and Lallan Ram when h...

Israel signals openness to future joint missile defence with Gulf partners

Israel could be open to future cooperation on missile defence with Gulf Arab states that share its concerns over Iran, a senior Israeli official said on Tuesday. But the official, Moshe Patel, who heads the Israeli Missile Defence Organisat...

Irish watchdog fines Twitter in landmark for EU data privacy regime

Irelands data regulator has fined Twitter 450,000 euros for a bug that made some private tweets public, the regulator said on Tuesday, in the first sanction against a U.S. firm under a new European Union data privacy system. The EUs General...

Kamal Haasan invokes AIADMK icon M G Ramachandran's legacy

On his campaign trail,Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday invoked the welfare legacy of iconic leader late M G Ramachandran and said the former chief minister belonged to the whole of Tamil Nadu. Refraining from naming the AIA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020