Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus resurgence hits H&M sales, cuts promising recovery

Swedish fashion retailer HM says its sales fell 10 per cent in the fourth quarter as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic stalled consumer spending, cutting short a promising recovery seen in the third quarter.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:21 IST
Virus resurgence hits H&M sales, cuts promising recovery
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Swedish fashion retailer H&M says its sales fell 10 per cent in the fourth quarter as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic stalled consumer spending, cutting short a promising recovery seen in the third quarter. The Stockholm-based company said Tuesday ahead of reporting full fourth quarter earnings in January that sales in the September to November period dropped to 52.5 billion Swedish kronor (USD 6.25 billion) from 61.7 billion kronor a year earlier.

Sales for the full fiscal year, which runs for the 12 months through November, stood at 187 billion kronor, down 18 per cent. H&M said that the entire year 2020 was marked by the coronavirus pandemic for the company, one of the world's largest budget fashion retailers, though the year took off with ''a positive momentum.'' ''The H&M group started the year strongly and with a positive momentum until the first wave of COVID-19 had an impact,'' the company said in a brief statement. ''Extensive social restrictions involving temporary store closures and large drops in customer footfall to physical stores led to a substantial decrease in sales, particularly in the second quarter.'' A strong sales recovery followed in the third quarter, continuing for much of the fourth quarter before suffering ''a new slowdown as a result of the pandemic's second wave.'' The company will report its full fourth quarter and 2020 earnings on January 29.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 3 revenue officials suspended for laxity

Three revenue employees were suspended on Tuesday by the Ballia district magistrate for alleged laxity in discharging their dutiesDistrict Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi suspended Harendra Singh, Rajkumar Shrivastava and Lallan Ram when h...

Israel signals openness to future joint missile defence with Gulf partners

Israel could be open to future cooperation on missile defence with Gulf Arab states that share its concerns over Iran, a senior Israeli official said on Tuesday. But the official, Moshe Patel, who heads the Israeli Missile Defence Organisat...

Irish watchdog fines Twitter in landmark for EU data privacy regime

Irelands data regulator has fined Twitter 450,000 euros for a bug that made some private tweets public, the regulator said on Tuesday, in the first sanction against a U.S. firm under a new European Union data privacy system. The EUs General...

Kamal Haasan invokes AIADMK icon M G Ramachandran's legacy

On his campaign trail,Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday invoked the welfare legacy of iconic leader late M G Ramachandran and said the former chief minister belonged to the whole of Tamil Nadu. Refraining from naming the AIA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020