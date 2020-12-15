Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mines minister discusses with cement players strategies to simplify mining leases transfer

Union Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of cement manufacturers and deliberated on strategies to simplify transfer of mining leases and promote exploration and mining activities. Discussion was also held on strategies to simplify transfer of mining leases and promote exploration and mining activities, Joshi said in a tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:32 IST
Mines minister discusses with cement players strategies to simplify mining leases transfer
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)

Union Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of cement manufacturers and deliberated on strategies to simplify transfer of mining leases and promote exploration and mining activities. The meeting assumes significance in the wake of government earlier stating that the distinction between captive and non-captive mines will be removed to allow the transfer of mining leases and sale of surplus unused minerals.

''In my meeting today with representatives from Cement Manufacturers Association, deliberated on initiatives to boost ease of doing business. Discussion was also held on strategies to simplify transfer of mining leases and promote exploration and mining activities,'' Joshi said in a tweet. Joshi had recently said that many reforms are in pipeline in the mining sector. The mines ministry had earlier sought suggestions from the general public, mining industry and other stakeholders on the proposed reforms in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

The slew of reform proposals include amending the contentious provisions of 10A(2)(b) and 10A (2)(C) of the MMDR Act, a move that would pave the way for auctioning of around 500 potential leases stuck in legacy issues now. Section 10A(2)(b) deals with leases where reconnaissance permit or prospecting licence were granted while 10A(2)(c) relates to grant of mining leases.

Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme, the Centre had in May announced enhancing private investments in the mineral sector and bringing in other reforms. In order to implement the announcements, the mines ministry has proposed legislative amendments to the MMDR Act, 1957, for undertaking structural reforms in the mineral sector with the objective of accelerating growth and employment generation.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 3 revenue officials suspended for laxity

Three revenue employees were suspended on Tuesday by the Ballia district magistrate for alleged laxity in discharging their dutiesDistrict Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi suspended Harendra Singh, Rajkumar Shrivastava and Lallan Ram when h...

Israel signals openness to future joint missile defence with Gulf partners

Israel could be open to future cooperation on missile defence with Gulf Arab states that share its concerns over Iran, a senior Israeli official said on Tuesday. But the official, Moshe Patel, who heads the Israeli Missile Defence Organisat...

Irish watchdog fines Twitter in landmark for EU data privacy regime

Irelands data regulator has fined Twitter 450,000 euros for a bug that made some private tweets public, the regulator said on Tuesday, in the first sanction against a U.S. firm under a new European Union data privacy system. The EUs General...

Kamal Haasan invokes AIADMK icon M G Ramachandran's legacy

On his campaign trail,Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday invoked the welfare legacy of iconic leader late M G Ramachandran and said the former chief minister belonged to the whole of Tamil Nadu. Refraining from naming the AIA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020