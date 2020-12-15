SANVT Ceramik On-boards Actor Sushant Singh for an Interesting Brand Campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): SANVT Ceramik is a young and visionary brand from the tile industry veteran Tapan K. Jena, who has been part of the Ceramic industry for over three decades. SANVT Ceramik has launched it's very first and intriguing Brand Campaign "Choice Itni, Aapki Imagination Jitni". Actor and presenter Sushant Singh has come on-board as the face of SANVT Ceramik"s new campaign. The company has a wide range of products to offer. In a quirky and fun Ad Commercial, Actor Sushant Singh emphasizes on the diverse variety of tiles that SANVT has to offer by comparing it to an elaborate food menu at a restaurant. Sushant is seen highlighting the fact that SANVT Ceramik caters to every different situation and need for ceramics; whether it is for your bathroom, living room, offices, ATMs, gardens, pools and every and any residential or commercial space.

Tapan K Jena, Founder and Director, SANVT Ceramik says, "We are solemnly dedicated to building this brand and taking it to great heights and we are very happy to announce that we have roped in Sushant Singh as the face for our Brand. Sushant has a diverse body of work and has seamlessly amalgamated with every character that he has portrayed and infused life in all of them very beautifully, making them memorable forever. This resonates with our brands philosophy and traits and hence we found Sushant to be our exemplary match in what the brand represents. The brand will be seen investing significantly in digital campaigns and will be targeting social media with high efficacy towards their target audience. Additionally, they will also be investing in ATL activities, having already partnered with radio channels." "SANVT Ceramik is a one stop shop for all your interior decor needs. The company offers tiles of all kinds, like the new ad says, all styles, shapes and sizes along with a multitude of magical concepts for every different space. SANVT is a brand that radiates with style and perfection, a place where I would go myself if I wanted to get my house done and it"s great being the face of this master brand," said Actor Sushant Singh who is known for his roles in Films like Jungle, The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Lakshya. Recently he is being much appreciated for his performance in the Sony Liv web series A Simple Murder.

The entire campaign was conceptualised, strategised and executed by Bubble Communication, a marketing communication agency. The brief that the agency received was to bring out the message of varied collection that SANVT Ceramik has to offer to its customers and the entire campaign was planned and executed to bring out the versatility of the brand and Actor Sushant Singh was the first option that came to mind considering his versatility as an actor. As the name goes, SANVT is a combination of two words. 'San' that stands for sun, sand, clay, mold, each being a key ingredient in the preparation of tiles. And 'Vt' that stands for vitrified hinting at the gloss on the tiles. SANVT Ceramics has a wide range of tiles suitable for different and unique spaces. All products are developed keeping in mind the architects requirement for each luxurious segment.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)