Exports dip 8.74 pc in Nov; trade deficit narrows to USD 9.87 bn

The country's exports dipped 8.74 per cent to USD 23.52 billion in November on account of contraction in shipments of key sectors like petroleum, engineering, chemicals and gems and jewellery, official data showed on Tuesday. Trade deficit during the month narrowed to USD 9.87 billion as imports too declined by 13.32 per cent to USD 33.39 billion, the data showed. During April-November 2020-21, exports dropped by 17.76 per cent to USD 173.66 billion, while imports contracted by 33.55 per cent to USD 215.69 billion. Trade deficit stood at USD 42 billion for the first eight months of the fiscal as compared to USD 113.42 billion in the same period last year. Oil imports in November dropped by 43.36 per cent to USD 6.27 billion.