India to produce 100 cr mobile phones, 5 cr laptops in 5 years: Prasad

Prasad also said 4G is working in the country and trials for 5G will also start soon.In the coming five years, India is going to start producing one billion mobile phones, 50 mn television sets and 50 mn IT hardware devices like laptops and tablets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 19:43 IST
Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said the country aims to produce 100 crore mobile phones, five crore television sets and five crore IT devices like laptops and tablets in the next five years. Prasad also said 4G is working in the country and trials for 5G will also start soon.

''In the coming five years, India is going to start producing one billion mobile phones, 50 mn television sets and 50 mn IT hardware devices like laptops and tablets. That is our vision in electronics manufacturing for the coming five years,'' Prasad said at a CII virtual event. He added that the country wants to scale up the digital economy in the coming five years to USD 1 trillion.

According to industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), India has the potential to scale up its cumulative laptop and tablet manufacturing capacity to USD 100 billion by 2025 through policy interventions. In a joint report with EY, ICEA said scaling up laptop and tablet manufacturing can take the country's share in the global market to 26 per cent from the current 1 per cent.

Besides, it will generate 5 lakh new jobs and lead to a cumulative inflow of foreign exchange to the tune of USD 75 billion and investment of over USD 1 billion by 2025, ICEA said in a report on opportunity for making laptops and tablets in the country. The National Policy on Electronics 2019 (NPE) envisages the electronic manufacturing turnover of USD 400 billion by 2025, out of which USD 190 billion is expected to come from the mobile phone segment.

The domestic market will account for around USD 170 billion by 2025, and there is a need to look at export markets for the rest of USD 230 billion to meet the target of NPE 2019. ''India must become a good centre of manufacturing as a part of the global supply chain. That is our focus,'' Prasad said.

