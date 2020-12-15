Seven killed in Pak accident

Seven killed in Pak accidentPTI | Peshawar | Updated: 15-12-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 19:52 IST
At least seven people, including six women and a child, were killed and several others injured after the vehicle they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said
The accident happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the vehicle, a jeep, skidded off the road and fell into the gorge, killing six women and a three-year old child on the spot
Fifteen people were badly injured and out of them the condition of five are stated to be critical, police said.