Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joint efforts by states vital to rev up pandemic-hit tourism: Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 PTI Greater co-operation among states by evolving mutually beneficial policies and strategies is vital to revive tourism in the country, battered by COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Tuesday.

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:05 IST
Joint efforts by states vital to rev up pandemic-hit tourism: Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 (PTI): Greater co-operation among states by evolving mutually beneficial policies and strategies is vital to revive tourism in the country, battered by COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Tuesday. The Minister was addressing a virtual summit organised by ET TravelWorld, a digital travel magazine.

'The Changing Face of Travel' was the core theme of the conclave, attended by leading travel industry figures and policy makers from state tourism boards. The participants deliberated on pressing issues of travel and tourism industry and the way forward, with special focus on domestic tourism.

''A key objective of the summit is to leverage the potential of domestic tourism.This calls for increased co-operation and co-ordination among all states by formulating mutually beneficial policies and strategies,'' Surendran said. He noted that the state tourism ministers summit hosted by Kerala last year had come up with a resolution on the need to rationalise taxes and tariffs by striving to evolve a consensus.

''As we are emerging out of the pandemic-induced crisis, such an approach assumes greater significance now,'' Surendran said. A globally renowned brand, Kerala Tourism has been no exception to the global downturn.

The state has re-opened most of its tourist centres, resulting in a consistent uptick in footfalls. With restrictions being relaxed, the state is hoping that the tourist season that coincides with the year-end and the New Year would further pick up, he said.

''There is lot of fatigue in peoples minds due to quarantines, lockdowns, isolation and work from home schedules imposed by the pandemic and they will be looking forward to coming out of homes and re-energise themselves,'' the minister said. The state has been strictly following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) put in place by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Union tourism ministry for hotels, accommodation units, resorts and transport operators.

Kerala Tourism has added more products to its attractive bouquet like Veli Miniature Train in the state capital, flagged off recently. Vellar Craft village, near Kovalam beach, will be opened on December 17 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Shangumugham, Kovalam and Varkala beaches, Akkulam tourist village and various destinations across the state are being renovated. Around 40 new destinations, which have been beautified recently, are awaiting tourists, he added.PTI UD BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MCD protest: Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel meets mayors

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday met the mayors of Delhis three municipal corporations, who are protesting outside the Chief Ministers residence, to demand release of funds due to the civic bodies. From Monday morning, the three mayo...

Sarnaik moves breach of privilege notice against media outlets

Shiv Sena MLA PratapSarnaik on Tuesday moved a breach of privilege notice in the Maharashtra assembly against media outlets who he claimed publishedaired fake news about a Pakistani credit card being allegedly found during ED raids on his p...

IMF chief says 62% of COVID-19 lending went to hard-hit Latin America

Sixty-two percent of the International Monetary Funds lending in response to the coronavirus pandemic went to 21 countries in Latin America because the region was so hard hit, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.Georg...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lakers emerge victorious in turbulent seasonLeBron James and the Lakers overcame the death of Kobe Bryant, widespread social unrest and the isolation of the Orlando bubble to emerge vict...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020