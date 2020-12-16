Mackenzie Scott donates over $4 bln toward relief funds, food banks

Left Menu
MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon.com Inc billionaire founder Jeff Bezos, has donated over $4.1 billion in the last four months to food banks and emergency relief funds. (https://bit.ly/2WgFvCX) "The result over the last four months has been $4,158,500,000 in gifts to 384 organizations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C. Some are filling basic needs: food banks, emergency relief funds, and support services for those most vulnerable", Scott said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 00:56 IST
MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon.com Inc billionaire founder Jeff Bezos, has donated over $4.1 billion in the last four months to food banks and emergency relief funds. In a Medium blogpost on Tuesday, Scott said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling and she wanted to provide immediate support to those suffering the economic effects of the crisis. (https://bit.ly/2WgFvCX)

"The result over the last four months has been $4,158,500,000 in gifts to 384 organizations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C. Some are filling basic needs: food banks, emergency relief funds, and support services for those most vulnerable", Scott said. The post added that some donations will also be directed toward "long-term systemic inequities" like debt relief, employment training and legal defense funds.

In July, Scott said she had donated $1.7 billion in the past year to causes including racial equality, LGBTQ rights, public health and climate change. Last year, Scott signed the Giving Pledge in a commitment to donate the majority of her fortune after her split from Bezos - the world's richest man - left her with a 4% stake in Amazon.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

