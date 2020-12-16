Left Menu
17th Convocation Ceremony of Symbiosis International University

17th Convocation Ceremony of Symbiosis International University will be held online on Thursday, 17th December 2020 at 11 am.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 10:10 IST
17th Convocation Ceremony of Symbiosis International University. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/SRV Media): 17th Convocation Ceremony of Symbiosis International University will be held online on Thursday, 17th December 2020 at 11 am. Dr K Kasturirangan, President of National Education Policy 2020, Chancellor of Rajasthan and NIIT University will be the Chief Guest for the Function.

This year's D.Litt Award will be given to Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, Serum Institute of India. Dr S B Mujumdar, Chancellor Symbiosis International University will preside over the function.

The YouTube link of the event is as follows. We look forward to your esteemed presence in virtual mode at the 17th Convocation Ceremony of the University.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

