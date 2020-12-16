Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices rose by 0.34 per cent to Rs 603.30 per kg in futures trade on Wednesday on a pick-up in spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 2.05, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 603.30 per kg in a business turnover of 5,272 lots

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to increased bets by participants, driven by a pick-up in spot demand.