Vi, Bajaj Finance partner for financing offers on smartphones bundled with prepaid plans

Pune, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir) ViTM, one of the newest telecom brands in India and Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL), the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv Group has entered into a strategic partnership to facilitate easy access to smartphones at affordable EMIs, along with 6 months and 1-year pre-paid plans from ViTM. Enhancing affordability in device financing, the partnership unlocks ease of 4G access for ViTM customers, by enabling them to get a smartphone of their choice and an annual or half yearly ViTM prepaid recharge plan at zero down payment and Easy EMI’s from BFL. As part of the partnership the EMI will be calculated basis the total billed amount including the price of the smartphone and the recharge. Thereafter, the amount will be divided into 6 to 12 monthly instalments to derive the EMI amount. If customers opt for the INR 1197 ViTM Pre-paid recharge for 6 months tenure, the EMI amount required to be paid by the customer will be INR 200 instead of INR 249 open market recharges. In case, a customer opts for the annual ViTM recharge variant priced at INR 2399 for 12-months tenure, EMI amount required to be paid by customer is INR 200 instead of INR 299 open market recharges thereby giving customers significant savings. Here the customer gets the unique advantage of being able to save by paying the amount on affordable EMI’s. As part of the bundled offering, ViTM customers choosing the pre-paid recharge with a validity of 6 months, can get Unlimited Voice benefits along with 1.5 Gb Data/day at INR 1197. Similarly, customers selecting for 12 months recharge validity, will get 2 Gb Data/day along with Unlimited Voice benefits at a profitable INR 2399. Both the proposition also offers 100 free SMS and free national roaming, against the recharge at the time of purchasing the device. Commenting on the partnership, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “Enabling a better tomorrow for our consumers is at the core of our philosophy. We have a strong 4G network which covers 1 Bn Indians and we aim to unlock 4G access for all our customers. As COVID has fast tracked digital adoption, a smartphone has become a necessity in today’s digital society. Vodafone Idea is delighted to partner with Bajaj Finance Ltd. to equip our consumers with easy access to enjoy the benefits of the GIGAnet network. This partnership, with its unique financing solution, enables ease of ownership of a smartphone of their choice and the convenience of a worry-free recharge pack; allowing consumers to seamlessly enjoy the benefits of the Digital era.” Customer can avail this hassle-free finance in 2392 locations of operations of Bajaj Finance Ltd. through the vast Point-of-Sale (PoS) network of 70000+. ViTM customers will be able to walk into any PoS and upgrade their smartphone. Speaking about the alliance, Manish Jain, Senior Executive Vice President, Bajaj Finance Ltd. said, “It is our constant endeavour to bring to our customers more and more unique affordability offerings. This partnership offers a first of its kind proposition to help a new mobile customer get unmatched comprehensive savings.” Vodafone Idea’s partnership with Bajaj Finance Limited has been forged with the aim of providing easy access to the best handsets for our customers also allowing them to experience the benefits offered by GIGAnet from ViTM- India’s fastest and most consistent 4G network, as certified by Ookla. About Vodafone Idea Limited Vodafone Idea Limited is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is India’s leading telecom service provider. The Company provides pan India Voice and Data services across 2G, 3G and 4G platform. With the large spectrum portfolio to support the growing demand for data and voice, the company is committed to deliver delightful customer experiences and contribute towards creating a truly ‘Digital India’ by enabling millions of citizens to connect and build a better tomorrow. The Company is developing infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings, conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence. The Company is listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India. The company offers products and services to its customers in India under the TM Brand name “Vi”. For more information, please visit: www.MyVi.in and www.vodafoneidea.com.

Twitter - @VodaIdea_NEWS About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. To know more, please visit: www.bajajfinserv.in.