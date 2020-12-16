Left Menu
Gold gains Rs 215; silver jumps Rs 1,185

It was at Rs 63,637 per kilogram in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was quoting in the green at USD 1,854 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.72 per ounce.Gold prices extended gains awaiting comments from the US Fed while rising hopes for US stimulus pressured dollar index which boosted buying in precious metals, HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst Commodities, Tapan Patel said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:24 IST
Gold price gained Rs 215 to touch Rs 49,059 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday supported by strong global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 48,844 per 10 gram.

Silver price jumped Rs 1,185 to Rs 64,822 per kilogram. It was at Rs 63,637 per kilogram in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was quoting in the green at USD 1,854 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.72 per ounce.

''Gold prices extended gains awaiting comments from the US Fed while rising hopes for US stimulus pressured dollar index which boosted buying in precious metals,'' HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said..

