JNPT, Europe's Port of Antwerp launch online course in break bulk handling

JNPT, the country's premier container port, on Wednesday announced the launch of an online course in break bulk handling in collaboration with the second-largest port in the Europe's Port of Antwerp. Designed after extensive consultations with the ports and the other stakeholders, the course has been launched amid an increasing demand for upgraded skills for port-led development, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) said in a release.

The aim of the course is to provide training and expertise to port professionals and share the best practises prevailing at the leading terminals of Port of Antwerp, it said. The online training sessions are led by faculty from the maritime training institute APEC, Belgium, and the Indian experts, it said.

The Trust added that the sessions will be attended by officers from both the government-owned as well as private ports. JNPT Chairman Sanjay Sethi said, ''The participation in this course will help create a common understanding of the safety and efficiency standards which will ensure safe and timely cargo handling. We intend to host many such courses after feedback from the private sector and the major ports.'' The Trust is delighted at its association with APEC, who has trained over 14,000 trainees from across 150 countries, since its inception making it the natural choice of port-related training for port officials, he added.