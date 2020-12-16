Left Menu
Timing of Brazil vaccine rollout depends on regulatory approval, health minister says

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:43 IST
The timescale of Brazil's vaccine rollout will depend on the regulatory approval process, the country's health minister said on Wednesday as he unveiled the national vaccination plan.

Eduardo Pazuello said the credibility of health regulator Anvisa should not be questioned, as it was doing technical work in the service of all Brazilians. He added that logistics would not be a problem, saying that airlines and road transport firms had offered free services to distribute COVID-19 vaccines. (Editing by Gabriel Stargardter)

