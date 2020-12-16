Left Menu
Man who tried to smuggle gold as airport trolley panel arrested

A man attempting to smuggle in a gold plate disguised as a metal panel on an airport luggage trolley has been arrested two days after he gave Customs officials the slip, officials said on Wednesday. The passenger was arrested and the gold plate worth Rs 74.78 lakh was seized, said the statement issued by Jyotiraditya, joint commissioner of customs at the IGI airport.

Man who tried to smuggle gold as airport trolley panel arrested
A man attempting to smuggle in a gold plate disguised as a metal panel on an airport luggage trolley has been arrested two days after he gave Customs officials the slip, officials said on Wednesday. The man from Punjab was intercepted by Customs officials at Delhi's international airport on Sunday when he was returning from Dubai but managed to give them the slip. He was trying to smuggle a gold plate, weighing 1.5 kg and worth about Rs 75 lakh, which was coloured silver and stuck with adhesive tape to a luggage trolley, officials said. The man was arrested on Tuesday, according to a statement by the office of the Commissioner of Customs (airport and general), Terminal-3, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here. Details of his arrest were not immediately available. ''He had admitted that he had carried one silver coloured metal plate (panel) suspected to be made of gold weighing 1.5 kg which was attached ingeniously to the airport luggage trolley by two sides adhesive tape and was concealed by pasting a sticker similar to the sticker use to be pasted on the regular luggage trolley at airport in order to avoid detection,'' it said.

