Sebi bars individuals, entities for unauthorised investment advisory activities

In its interim order against Agrich Traders and its proprietor Prakash Shyamlal Rathod, the watchdog found that the entity was acting as an investment adviser without having a certificate of registration.By offering investment advice, stock tips and other such services, the amount of money, prima facie, observed to have been collected by Agrich is Rs 1.26 crore and the same indicates the magnitude of the prospective threat to the investors, the regulator said in an order passed on Tuesday..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:35 IST
Sebi has barred two individuals and two entities from the securities market for carrying out unregistered investment advisory activities. In two separate but similarly-worded orders, the watchdog has directed Vinayak Tradelink and its proprietor Vivek Mahendragiri Ramdati, and Agrich Traders and its proprietor Prakash Shyamlal Rathod to cease and desist from acting as investment advisors until further orders.

They have been asked to ''immediately withdraw and remove all advertisements, representations, literatures, brochures, materials, publications... in relation to their investment advisory activity or any other unregistered activity in the securities market until further orders''. Further, the individuals and the entities have been directed not to divert any funds raised from investors.

''If they have any open positions in any exchange traded derivative contracts, as on the date of the order, they can close out/ square off such open positions within three months from the date of order or at the expiry of such contracts, whichever is earlier,'' as per the orders. Vinayak Tradelink is not registered with Sebi in the capacity of an investment adviser while the characteristics and features of the business activity carried out by it lead to the conclusion that it is acting as an investment adviser, Sebi said in one of the orders.

According to the order passed on Wednesday, Vinayak Tradelink is inducing members of the public to deal in securities market on the basis of investment advice, prima-facie, without having the requisite registration as mandated under the Investment Advisers (IA) Regulations. In its interim order against Agrich Traders and its proprietor Prakash Shyamlal Rathod, the watchdog found that the entity was acting as an investment adviser without having a certificate of registration.

