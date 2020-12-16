Left Menu
Website of HSRP supplier hacked

The present complaint is filed on behalf of Rosmerta Safety Systems Pvt Ltd regarding the unauthorised and illegal access or hacking by unknown persons of the website catering to booking services relating to affixation of HSRP by vehicle owners, said the police complaint filed by the company.

The website of HSRP supplier Rosmerta Safety Systems was hacked on Wednesday hampering the booking of number plates and colour-coded stickers for nearly five hours, said a spokesperson of the company. The Delhi transport department had on Tuesday issued 239 challans to vehicle owners for driving without high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded sticker as part of an enforcement drive in nine districts of the national capital.

The website -- www.bookmyhsrp.com -- was hacked at around 10.50 am and the issue was resolved in the evening. A complaint was filed with Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Cell, the spokesperson said. ''The present complaint is filed on behalf of Rosmerta Safety Systems Pvt Ltd regarding the unauthorised and illegal access or hacking by unknown person(s) of the website catering to booking services relating to affixation of HSRP by vehicle owners,'' said the police complaint filed by the company. The website was not functional and had aberrations while navigation, showing it was unauthorisedly accessed and illegally hacked by someone. The site was deactivated by the company and an IT expert team was engaged to restore it, said the complaint. The website catering to booking of HSRPs is maintained and operated with all the required technical security measures and confidentiality, asserted the complaint. ''It is relevant to mention that unauthorised access and hacking of website may compromise the personal information of users and may also lead to alteration, distortion or date theft of by such unknown persons who hacked the website,'' it said. The hacking and ''possible'' data theft may have wide ramifications on public's right to privacy and compromise the sensitive data, it stated. Affixation of HSRPs is mandatory for all old and new vehicles.

There are around 30 lakh vehicles in Delhi that need to be affixed with HSRPs and a colour-coded sticker..

