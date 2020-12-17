Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 17

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 07:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 07:03 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Google accused of colluding with Facebook in online ad market https://on.ft.com/3gSmiAX - EY's UK partners to take smaller hit than rivals https://on.ft.com/34gNzI4

- Johnson defies calls to 'cancel Christmas', urging small gatherings https://on.ft.com/37skX0G - Travis Perkins to return 50 mln pounds of UK government help https://on.ft.com/34hUdxW

Overview - A group of 10 Republican-led U.S. states is charging Google with abusing its monopoly over parts of the online advertising market and colluding with Facebook Inc to shut out rival ad exchanges.

- Partners in EY's UK accounting business are expected to take a much smaller hit to pay than their rivals, as continued investment in staff and demand for traditional services kept profits flat despite disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defied his medical and political critics by refusing to "cancel Christmas", urging the public to keep gatherings small, short and local.

- Britain's Travis Perkins is to return 50 million pounds ($67.60 million) of government help that it received under the business rates relief and coronavirus job retention schemes. ($1 = 0.7397 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 2,500-plus Americans daily

The United States on Wednesday further widened its network for administering COVID-19 vaccines to doctors and nurses on the frontlines of a pandemic killing more than 2,500 Americans a day, even as a major winter storm threatened to slow pr...

Samsung, IBM joining forces to help businesses realize promise of Industry 4.0

Samsung on Wednesday revealed its plans to collaborate with tech major IBM to jointly explore emerging technologies such as 5G, AI, IoT, edge computing to help businesses around the world realize the promise of the fourth industrial revolut...

Singapore's foodie "hawker" culture given UNESCO recognition

Singapores tradition of communal dining at hawker centres, open air food courts popularised by celebrity chefs and hit films such as Crazy Rich Asians, has been recognised by UNESCO for its cultural significance.The United Nations cultural ...

Economic bounce back result of decision to go hard during COVID-19

The Governments decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has helped the economy recover faster than expected, Grant Robertson said.GDP rose 14 percent in the September quarter following a revised 11 percent fall i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020