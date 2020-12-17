Left Menu
Swiss National Bank keeps expansive policy to combat strong franc

The interventions have brought the SNB into the cross-hairs of the U.S. Treasury, which labelled Switzerland a currency manipulator on Wednesday.

The Swiss National Bank kept its ultra-expansive monetary policy on hold on Thursday, keeping the world's lowest interest rates and readiness to launch currency interventions despite being labelled a currency manipulator by the United States. "The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to have a strong adverse effect on the economy. Against this difficult backdrop, the SNB is maintaining its expansionary monetary policy with a view to stabilising economic activity and price developments," the central bank said.

It kept its policy rate locked at minus 0.75%, as unanimously forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. It also kept the interest rate it charges commercial banks on some deposits they park overnight with the central bank at minus 0.75%. The negative rates are one of the tools used by the SNB to ease appreciation pressure on the safe-haven Swiss franc.

"In light of the highly valued Swiss franc, the SNB remains willing to intervene more strongly in the foreign exchange market," it said. The interventions have brought the SNB into the cross-hairs of the U.S. Treasury, which labelled Switzerland a currency manipulator on Wednesday.

For 2020 the SNB said it expects inflation of -0.7%, compared with its previous forecast for -0.6%. For 2021 it forecast inflation at 0%, and 0.2% in 2022. It had previously forecast sluggish inflation rates of 0.1% and 0.2% respectively for these two years. The COVID-19 epidemic will continue to weigh on the Swiss economy, the SNB said. It forecast Swiss GDP to shrink by around 3% in 2020, and grow 2.5-3% in 2021.

