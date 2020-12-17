Left Menu
UiPath Announces the Winners of the 2020 Automation Excellence Awards

- Recognizing and celebrating customer driven innovation using RPA BENGALURU, India, Dec. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- UiPath, a leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation RPA software company, today, on the closing day of the Reboot Work Festival, announced the winners of its second edition of the UiPath Automation Excellence Awards.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

UiPath, a leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, today, on the closing day of the Reboot Work Festival, announced the winners of its second edition of the UiPath Automation Excellence Awards. The awards aim to recognize and celebrate UiPath customers in India and South Asia, for the business impact created by driving innovation using automation in their respective fields. PWC, Oracle Consulting, Bennett and Coleman, Expolanka Holdings were among the 37 winners across the 14 award categories. Reflective of UiPath's commitment to drive end-to-end automation, the awards are organized to inspire companies to think beyond the norm and explore ways in which RPA can be used to create impactful innovations, and specifically this year to display resilience in business. The winners were selected from an overwhelming number of registrations and nominations that were received. The selection was based on project or process level impact, business level impact, and strategic level impact derived from their use of automation toward business functions.

''The pandemic led businesses to accelerate their digital transformation across functional processes this year, and I am elated to see how leaders rose to the challenge and used automation to present innovative solutions,'' said Manish Bharti, President, UiPath India and South Asia. ''On behalf of the team at UiPath, I extend our commendations to all the winners,'' he added. Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Kumar, Vice President - Marketing, India and South Asia, UiPath said, ''These awards showcase the most impactful ideas in leveraging automation, and we are grateful to our eminent Jury and all entrants for their participation. The work presented is a testament of the fast-paced automation adoption our region is witnessing.'' The entries received were shortlisted by independent consultants based on the forms and supporting documents submitted. The winners were selected by a jury panel, comprising of eminent senior industry executives such as Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director - Sequoia Capital India LLP, Ashok Pai, Vice President & Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations - TCS, Pari Natarajan, CEO - Zinnov, Pranjal Sharma, Author of 'India Automated: How the fourth industrial revolution is transforming India', Sanjiv Rangrass, Group Head for R&D, Sustainability and Projects - ITC and Anubhuti Sanghai, Head of Operations and Customer Service - ICICI Bank.

Reminiscing the judging process, Sanjiv Rangrass, Group Head for R&D, Sustainability and Projects, ITC, said, ''In my four decades, I have judged several events cutting across innovations, manufacturing excellence, case studies etc. The judging process for the UiPath Automation Excellence Awards over two days was perhaps the most comprehensive and energizing. Every idea broke existing barriers for me and proved once again that 'we are only limited by our imagination.' I was excited to see the vast possibilities to improve efficiency and accuracy, to remove drudgery and monotony of tasks, to enhance quality and speed, and deliver financial benefits. RPA is here to stay and is changing the way we work. UiPath, well done recognizing our RPA warriors.'' Murli Mohan, Vice President, India Business, UiPath added, ''Having watched a large number of customers recognising the business value of automation here in India, I must say that we are humbled by the overall response and the diversity of innovative projects on digital transformation, despite the challenges faced in 2020. Heartiest congratulations to all.'' To learn more about the awards, visit: https://uipathindia.com/automationexcellenceawards/ List of Winners - 2020 Category: Excellence in Finance & Accounting Automation Indian Enterprises: South Indian Bank Global Capability Centers: AXA Business Services Jury Recognition: • PricewaterhouseCoopers Category: Excellence in HR & Legal Automation Indian Enterprises: Bennett, Coleman & Co. Global Capability Centers: Michelin India Jury Recognition: • Equitas Small Finance Bank Category: Excellence in Marketing & Sales Automation Indian Enterprises: The Karur Vysya Bank Global Capability Centers: NatWest Group Jury Recognition: • Toyota Kirloskar Motors • VMware Software India Category: Excellence in Operations & Manufacturing Automation Indian Enterprises: Bajaj Finance Ltd - Auto Finance Global Capability Centers: Ericsson Jury Recognition: • Xerox Corporation • Oracle Consulting Solution Center (OCSC) Category: Excellence in IT Operations Automation Indian Enterprises: Research Center Imarat (DRDO) Global Capability Centers: Novo Nordisk Service Centre India Jury Recognition: • EY GDS India LLP Category: Excellence in Industry Led Automation Indian Enterprises: Waterfield Advisors Jury Recognition: • Optum Global Solutions (India) Category: Excellence in Automation by an Emerging Enterprise Indian Enterprises: SHV Energy Category: Excellence in Cognitive Automation Indian Enterprises: Mahindra & Mahindra Global Capability Centers: Diageo Business Services Jury Recognition: • Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Category: Excellence in Scaling Automation Indian Enterprises: Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) Global Capability Centers: Clariant Category: Excellence in Automation - Sri Lanka • Citizens Development Business Finance PLC • Jury Recognition: • ExpoLanka Holdings Category: Excellence in Automation - Bangladesh • Dhaka Bank • Grameenphone (Telenor) Category: Automation for Crisis Management & Business Continuity Indian Enterprises: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Global Capability Centers: Northern Trust Jury Recognition: • RM Education Solutions India Category: Best RPA Centre of Excellence Indian Enterprises: Manappuram Finance Global Capability Centers: Optum Global Solutions (India) Jury Recognition: • AXA Business Services • VMware Software India Category: Special UiPath Recognition: Autodesk India About UiPath: UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. Only UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed.

