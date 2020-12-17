Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity markets on a new high led by financials, HDFC top gainer

Equity benchmark indices traded higher on Thursday to touch record highs amid mixed global cues ahead of the weekly options expiry.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:32 IST
Equity markets on a new high led by financials, HDFC top gainer
HDFC gained by 2.7 pc on Thursday to close at Rs 2,490.10 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices traded higher on Thursday to touch record highs amid mixed global cues ahead of the weekly options expiry. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 224 points or 0.48 per cent higher at 46,890 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 58 points or 0.42 per cent at 13,741.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty financial service rising by 1.2 per cent, realty by 0.6 per cent, private bank by 0.5 per cent and pharma by 0.4 per cent. But Nifty PSU bank dropped by 1.4 per cent, metal by 1.3 per cent and FMCG by 0.5 per cent. Among stocks, HDFC gained by 2.7 per cent to close the day at Rs 2,490.10 per share. HDFC Bank was up by 2 per cent and HDFC Life by 0.8 per cent.

IndusInd Bank surged ahead with 1.7 per cent while Bajaj Finance rose by 2.4 per cent. Tata Consultancy Services, Power Grid Corporation and Divis Laboratories too traded with a positive bias. However, those which lost were metal majors like Hindalco, Tata Steel and JSW Steel. Other which suffered losses were Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, ONGC and Hindustan Lever.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks perched near-record heights as monetary support and the hope of fiscal stimulus in the United States put traders in a cheerful mood. Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.18 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng lifted up by 0.82 per cent. South Korea's Kospi slipped marginally by 0.05 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suvendu Adhikari quits TMC; several leaders rally behind him

A day after quitting as MLA, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the TMC, intensifying speculations that he might switch over to the BJP later this week. According to party sources, several disgruntled leade...

Andhra Pradesh reports 534 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported 534 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the State Health Department, the total count of cases in the state is 8,77,348 and 8,65,825 people have recovered from the virus.With two more persons...

Maha's first sports university to be set up in Pune: Minister

Maharashtras first international sports university will be set up in Pune district and start functioning from the academic session 2021-22, state Sports Minister Sunil Kedar said on Thursday. The institution will bring together faculties of...

Putin says yet to decide if he will run for president again in 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had not yet decided whether or not he would run for president again when his current term in the Kremlin ends in 2024, and that it was too early to talk about it.Putin presided over sweep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020