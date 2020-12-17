Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zambia president announces greater state role in mines, says "this is not nationalisation"

Africa's second-biggest copper producer, Zambia is seeking to increase its control over the mining sector - the country's main generator of hard currency - as it tries to find a way out of a debt crisis after it defaulted last month. "Owning a stake in some strategic mines gives the state the leverage required to utilise the defined mineral resources to benefit the nation," Lungu said at an event to launch an economic recovery plan.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:43 IST
Zambia president announces greater state role in mines, says "this is not nationalisation"

Zambian President Edgar Lungu said on Thursday the state must own a majority stake in selected mines to benefit the country beyond taxes, while also allowing private investors to operate in the sector. Africa's second-biggest copper producer, Zambia is seeking to increase its control over the mining sector - the country's main generator of hard currency - as it tries to find a way out of a debt crisis after it defaulted last month.

"Owning a stake in some strategic mines gives the state the leverage required to utilise the defined mineral resources to benefit the nation," Lungu said at an event to launch an economic recovery plan. "I must mention that this is not nationalisation of the mines, on the contrary, it is the state acquiring majority stakes in selected mines while allowing private investors to also participate in the sector," Lungu said.

The southern African country became Africa's first pandemic-era sovereign default last month after it failed to pay a coupon on one of its dollar-denominated bonds. Zambia had been wrestling with growing public debt even before the novel coronavirus outbreak forced lockdowns around the world and hit demand for raw materials. Its debt-to-GDP ratio is nearly 140%.

As part of its move towards direct ownership of the mining sector, Zambia's mining investment arm ZCCM-IH is in talks with Glencore to acquire its majority stake in Mopani Copper Mines, after the government butted heads with the Swiss-based company over a temporary shutdown of the mine due to COVID-19. Zambia has also said it would buy gold directly from miners to bolster its foreign reserves after gold prices surged. Lungu said on Thursday that the state must harness the potential of gold and encourage investment in the precious metal.

Lungu promised to provide a stable fiscal regime for the extractive sector to promote more investment in exploration, seeking to reassure investors who have been critical of the expanding role of the state in the sector. Mining companies with operations in Zambia apart from Glencore include First Quantum Minerals, Barrick , and Eurasian Resources Group.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC suggests putting on hold contentious farm laws, Centre opposes

The Supreme Court on Thursday acknowledged the right of farmers to non-violent protests and mooted the idea of putting on hold the contentious farm laws to enable negotiations with agitating farmers which was opposed by the Centre saying ag...

India's economy showing signs of bottoming out: Credit Suisse

After several years of downgrades to the countrys medium-term growth outlook, the estimates are likely to be upgraded now, Credit Suisse said in a report. The countrys economy is showing signs of bottoming out, it said.According to the repo...

Ikea to open Navi Mumbai store on Friday

Ikea, the worlds largest furniture retailer from Sweden, on Thursday said it will open its second store in the country in Navi Mumbai on Friday. The new store is its first big format store in Maharashtra, spanning over 5.3 lakh sq ft and si...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Frances Macron tests positiveFrench President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Thursday, although it was not yet clear where he had contracted t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020