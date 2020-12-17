Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quiet year-end in Nainital as tourists stay away due to pandemic

Alok Shah, PRO of Nainital Hotel and Restaurant Association, said, Due to the farmers protest, people from Delhi and nearby areas are avoiding travel.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:08 IST
Quiet year-end in Nainital as tourists stay away due to pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Christmas and New Year's Eve are around the corner but the celebratory mood, sparkling lights that brighten up the markets and swarm of tourists are missing in Nainital as the coronavirus pandemic has kept most people confined to their homes. According to local hotel and restaurant bodies, the farmers camping at Delhi borders to demand the repeal of the Centre's agriculture reform laws has also deterred people from the national capital and neighbouring areas from travelling.

Though both Christmas and New Year's Day fall on a Friday this time, making them extended weekends, the business has been slow for hotels in the popular hill station. ''This year, hotels received little to almost no bookings for New Year's due to coronavirus. Similarly, only a few bookings were made for Christmas,'' said Dinesh Shah, president of Nainital Hotel and Restaurant Association.

Normally, people make bookings for Christmas and New Year's months in advance, he said. Alok Shah, PRO of Nainital Hotel and Restaurant Association, said, ''Due to the farmers' protest, people from Delhi and nearby areas are avoiding travel. Coronavirus testing at (Nainital's) entry point is another deterrent for tourists.'' This has not only made the occasion less cheery but also impacted Nainital's economy, he said.

Hoteliers reminisced about previous years when Christmas and New Year's drew domestic and international tourists in large numbers. Often 'No Entry' signs had to be put up at various places. Hotels used to host various functions every year to entertain the visitors, they said.

''This year there will be no special programmes since the hotel has not received many bookings due to the coronavirus pandemic,'' said Naresh Gupta, manager of Hotel Manu Maharani. Traders associations said the Mall Road will not be decorated with fancy lights this time.

The usual fanfare associated with the annual Winter Carnival will also be missing this year. ''While the tradition of Winter Carnival will continue, it will be limited to marathons and a few competitions,'' said Shah, president of the Nainital Hotel and Restaurant Association.

As of December 15, Uttarakhand had recorded 83,502 COVID-19 cases, including 1,372 deaths, according to official data.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark strengthens rape laws, outlaws sex without explicit consent

Denmark strengthened its rape laws on Thursday by criminalising sex without explicit consent. The new law passed by parliament widened the circumstances that could constitute rape - under the old legislation, prosecutors had to show the rap...

Cricket-Industrious Kohli rescues India in Adelaide examination

India captain Virat Kohli forged two half-century partnerships to rescue his side against Australia before falling victim to an almighty mix-up on an attritional opening day of the day-night first test at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.The right...

OTT Leaders Excited About D2C Opportunity As Consumers Go Digital

- The Leaders met at Virtual OTT Telco Platform Innovation Forum 2020, which was organized by Konnect Worldwide Business Media NEW DELHI, Dec. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- The 1st edition of OTT Telco Platform Forum successfully concluded virtu...

SC suggests putting on hold contentious farm laws, Centre opposes

The Supreme Court on Thursday acknowledged the right of farmers to non-violent protests and mooted the idea of putting on hold the contentious farm laws to enable negotiations with agitating farmers which was opposed by the Centre saying ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020