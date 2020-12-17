Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures gain on stimulus hopes ahead of jobless claims

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday on increased hopes of imminent signing of a coronavirus stimulus bill, while investors kept an eye out for economic cues from weekly unemployment data due later in the day. Negotiations were underway in Congress late on Wednesday over the details of a $900 billion aid bill, with top Democrats and Republicans sounding more positive than they have in months on a fresh response to a crisis that has killed more than 304,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:26 IST
US STOCKS-Futures gain on stimulus hopes ahead of jobless claims
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday on increased hopes of imminent signing of a coronavirus stimulus bill, while investors kept an eye out for economic cues from weekly unemployment data due later in the day.

Negotiations were underway in Congress late on Wednesday over the details of a $900 billion aid bill, with top Democrats and Republicans sounding more positive than they have in months on a fresh response to a crisis that has killed more than 304,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work. Investors are now awaiting weekly jobless claims data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, after last week's reading showed jobless claims jumping to a three-month high due to continued disruptions caused by the pandemic.

U.S. S&P 500 E-minis were up 20 points, or 0.54%, at 05:40 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 127 points, or 0.42%, while Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 63.25 points, or 0.50%. The Federal Reserve kept interest rates at near-zero levels on Wednesday and vowed to keep funneling cash into financial markets over the long term. Equity markets have been among the main beneficiaries of accommodative policy through the virus outbreak.

The Nasdaq ended Wednesday at a second consecutive record high, with technology stocks in demand due to their perceived resilience through the pandemic. Big U.S. lenders including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc rose between 0.3% and 0.8% in premarket trade.

MacroGenics Inc jumped 18.1% after the drug developer said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its treatment for an advanced type of breast cancer.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jean-Luc Brunel, who knew Jeffrey Epstein, in custody-prosecutor

Frenchman Jean-Luc Brunel - who knew deceased sex offender and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein - was placed in custody on Wednesday in Paris, the Paris prosecutors office said on Thursday.The department also told Reuters that his custody was...

More areas of England moved to highest coronavirus alert level

More areas of England were moved into the highest coronavirus alert level of Tier 3 on Thursday, a day after London and surrounding areas were brought under similar toughest lockdown restrictions due to the rising cases of COVID-19. UK Heal...

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 66,469.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 49,807.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 50,007.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON...

Rugby-Six more former players join concussion lawsuit

Six more former rugby players on Thursday joined a class-action lawsuit against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union RFU and the Welsh Rugby Union WRU which alleges a failure to protect them from the risks caused by concussions. The letter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020