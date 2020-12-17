Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aissa Touré appointed as Country Manager in Rwanda of African Development Bank

Aissa’s work experience covers rural development, particularly agriculture, rural economics and climate adaptation and mitigation, among others.

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:46 IST
Aissa Touré appointed as Country Manager in Rwanda of African Development Bank
Prior to her appointment, Aissa worked as Country Representative, WaterAid (2003-2007) and as Deputy Director for West Africa, Oxfam America (2007-2009). Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

An economist and development expert, Aissa Touré, the Country Manager designated for Rwanda, a Senegalese national, brings to the Bank over 25 years of experience, working in three continents and 12 countries for 5 international organizations.

Aissa's work experience covers rural development, particularly agriculture, rural economics and climate adaptation and mitigation, among others. She brings a solid set of skills in strategic management, institutional representation and partnership management at country, regional and global levels.

Prior to her appointment, Aissa worked as Country Representative, WaterAid (2003-2007) and as Deputy Director for West Africa, Oxfam America (2007-2009). She was with Sahara and Sahel Observatory – OSS, as Research for Development Program Coordinator from 2009 to 2010. From 2009 to 2011, she worked as a Consultant, focusing mainly on climate change and financing, as well as monitoring and evaluation of projects. In 2011, Aissa joined the International Agriculture Development Fund, as Country Program Manager for Togo, Guinea Bissau and Equatorial Guinea and was later appointed as Program Manager for India and Nepal for the same organisation (2016-2018). Before her recent appointment by the Bank, she was Country Director for Burundi (IFAD), a position she has held since July 2018.

Aissa holds a post-graduate degree (D.E.S.S.) in Rural Sector, Enterprise Development and Food Processing Project Management (1993), a Master's in Economics and Project Financing Engineering (1992), a BSc. in Economics and Project Financing Engineering (1991), and a Bachelor's Degree in Rural Economy (1990), all from University of Montpellier I, France.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Vatican 'Darth Vader' nativity scene gets earthly thumbs down; Kangaroos can learn to communicate with humans, researchers say and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Vatican Darth Vader nativity scene gets earthly thumbs downSt. Peters Square in the Vatican has hosted a few unorthodox nativity scenes over the years, but this seasons entry looks like it c...

Jean-Luc Brunel, who knew Jeffrey Epstein, in custody-prosecutor

Frenchman Jean-Luc Brunel - who knew deceased sex offender and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein - was placed in custody on Wednesday in Paris, the Paris prosecutors office said on Thursday.The department also told Reuters that his custody was...

More areas of England moved to highest coronavirus alert level

More areas of England were moved into the highest coronavirus alert level of Tier 3 on Thursday, a day after London and surrounding areas were brought under similar toughest lockdown restrictions due to the rising cases of COVID-19. UK Heal...

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 66,469.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 49,807.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 50,007.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020