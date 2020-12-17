Aissa Touré appointed as Country Manager in Rwanda of African Development Bank

An economist and development expert, Aissa Touré, the Country Manager designated for Rwanda, a Senegalese national, brings to the Bank over 25 years of experience, working in three continents and 12 countries for 5 international organizations.

Aissa's work experience covers rural development, particularly agriculture, rural economics and climate adaptation and mitigation, among others. She brings a solid set of skills in strategic management, institutional representation and partnership management at country, regional and global levels.

Prior to her appointment, Aissa worked as Country Representative, WaterAid (2003-2007) and as Deputy Director for West Africa, Oxfam America (2007-2009). She was with Sahara and Sahel Observatory – OSS, as Research for Development Program Coordinator from 2009 to 2010. From 2009 to 2011, she worked as a Consultant, focusing mainly on climate change and financing, as well as monitoring and evaluation of projects. In 2011, Aissa joined the International Agriculture Development Fund, as Country Program Manager for Togo, Guinea Bissau and Equatorial Guinea and was later appointed as Program Manager for India and Nepal for the same organisation (2016-2018). Before her recent appointment by the Bank, she was Country Director for Burundi (IFAD), a position she has held since July 2018.

Aissa holds a post-graduate degree (D.E.S.S.) in Rural Sector, Enterprise Development and Food Processing Project Management (1993), a Master's in Economics and Project Financing Engineering (1992), a BSc. in Economics and Project Financing Engineering (1991), and a Bachelor's Degree in Rural Economy (1990), all from University of Montpellier I, France.