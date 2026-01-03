Left Menu

Man Beaten on False Suspicions of Being Bangladeshi in Bihar

A man in Bihar's Madhubani district was assaulted after being wrongly accused of being a Bangladeshi. The incident, caught on video and spread on social media, prompted quick police action. Authorities have identified the attackers and are pursuing charges for attempted murder, aiming to curb misinformation.

Updated: 03-01-2026 08:54 IST
Man Beaten on False Suspicions of Being Bangladeshi in Bihar
  • India

A video that circulated on social media platforms incited police action after it revealed a man being attacked in Bihar's Madhubani district. The victim, initially suspected to be an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, was later confirmed as a mason from Supaul district.

Superintendent of Police, Yogendra Kumar, clarified that the incident occurred in the Chakda area under Rajnagar police jurisdiction. The attackers, identified as local residents of Rajnagar, now face charges for attempted murder.

Officials are executing raids to apprehend the alleged assailants and are determined to take stringent measures against those spreading harmful rumors and viral videos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

