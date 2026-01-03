Man Beaten on False Suspicions of Being Bangladeshi in Bihar
A video that circulated on social media platforms incited police action after it revealed a man being attacked in Bihar's Madhubani district. The victim, initially suspected to be an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, was later confirmed as a mason from Supaul district.
Superintendent of Police, Yogendra Kumar, clarified that the incident occurred in the Chakda area under Rajnagar police jurisdiction. The attackers, identified as local residents of Rajnagar, now face charges for attempted murder.
Officials are executing raids to apprehend the alleged assailants and are determined to take stringent measures against those spreading harmful rumors and viral videos.
