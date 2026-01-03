Myanmar's Contentious Election: Military-Backed Party Takes Lead Amidst Controversy

Myanmar's military-affiliated Union Solidarity and Development Party has emerged as the front-runner in the country's controversial general election, according to early results reported by state media. This marks the first vote since the 2021 coup, which ignited widespread resistance against the junta's rule.

The Union Election Commission's partial results, encompassing 56 constituencies, indicated the junta-supported party was leading significantly, an expected outcome despite low voter turnout. The USDP secured 38 out of 40 seats in the Pyithu Hluttaw while smaller parties managed minor victories.

The election's credibility has been challenged internationally, with many questioning the exclusion of anti-junta groups and restrictions on free expression regarding the polls. While turnout was reported at 52%—substantially lower than previous elections—the full impact of these results remains to be seen.