Myanmar's Contentious Election: Military-Backed Party Takes Lead Amidst Controversy

In Myanmar's first general election since the 2021 coup, the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party is leading amidst allegations of unfair practices. With pro-democracy opposition eliminated, the results promise political stability per the junta. However, international skepticism and low voter turnout raise questions about legitimacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 08:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 08:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Myanmar's military-affiliated Union Solidarity and Development Party has emerged as the front-runner in the country's controversial general election, according to early results reported by state media. This marks the first vote since the 2021 coup, which ignited widespread resistance against the junta's rule.

The Union Election Commission's partial results, encompassing 56 constituencies, indicated the junta-supported party was leading significantly, an expected outcome despite low voter turnout. The USDP secured 38 out of 40 seats in the Pyithu Hluttaw while smaller parties managed minor victories.

The election's credibility has been challenged internationally, with many questioning the exclusion of anti-junta groups and restrictions on free expression regarding the polls. While turnout was reported at 52%—substantially lower than previous elections—the full impact of these results remains to be seen.

