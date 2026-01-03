Left Menu

Assam's Battle for Democracy: People vs. 'Raja' Rule

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi criticizes the BJP-led government in Assam, accusing it of authoritarian rule and undermining democratic rights. He urges citizens to unite against the 'raja' (ruler) domination in the upcoming assembly elections, emphasizing the importance of political freedom and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 03-01-2026 09:01 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 09:01 IST
Assam's Battle for Democracy: People vs. 'Raja' Rule
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi labeled the regime as authoritarian. Speaking at the 'Gana Abhibarthan' convention in Dibrugarh, he framed the upcoming assembly elections as a contest between the citizens and the 'raja' (ruler), highlighting a struggle for democratic rights.

Gogoi accused the BJP-led coalition of stifling criticism, an essential component of democracy. He stated that the government is behaving like ancient rulers, marginalizing citizens' right to question the administration's activities in various sectors such as health and education.

Further condemning the government's welfare schemes, Gogoi argued they are used as tools for political control rather than genuine public service. He called for unity among the citizenry to counteract divisive politics and the regime's intimidation tactics, suggesting the need for a collective stand against a leadership he views as disconnected from public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

