Karnataka Cabinet Condemns VB-G RAM G Act as a Federal Betrayal; Sanctions Major Projects
The Karnataka Cabinet has criticized the Union government's VB-G RAM G Act, describing it as a federal betrayal. It approved significant projects including a biodiversity park, super specialty hospital, and suburban transport upgrade. Tension in Ballari was also addressed, and funds for education and Lokayukta amendments were sanctioned.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka cabinet has sharply criticized the BJP-led Union government's VB-G RAM G Act, replacing the UPA-era MGNREGA law, with state minister H K Patil describing it as a betrayal of the federal spirit.
The contentious VB-G RAM G Bill was passed during the winter session of Parliament amidst strong protests from the opposition. The act provides 125 days of wage employment for rural workers, a reduction from the previous 100 days under MGNREGA.
In addition to expressing concerns over the Act, the Karnataka Cabinet approved funding for numerous projects, including the Vishwaguru Basavanna Biodiversity Park in Bengaluru, a super specialty hospital in partnership with the Azim Premji Foundation, and the enhancement of transport and educational infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
