Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab to levy processing fee for registration of new model of motor vehicle

The neighbouring states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh are charging such a fee, it said.In another decision, the cabinet also approved relevant amendments to the Punjab Contract Labour Regulation Abolition Rules, 1973 in a bid to fulfil one of the conditions imposed by the Centre for obtaining additional borrowing of 2 per cent of the GSDP Gross state domestic product.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:17 IST
Punjab to levy processing fee for registration of new model of motor vehicle
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Punjab cabinet on Thursday gave nod for charging processing fee for the registration of a new model of a motor vehicle or its variants in the state. The cabinet gave approval to amend the Punjab Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, for charging a processing fee of Rs 5,000 from manufacturers of motor vehicles or their authorised dealers, to give approval for the registration of new model of a motor vehicle or its variants or LPG or CNG kit or electric vehicle in Punjab, according to a government statement here.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The cabinet decided that the transport department would give approval for registration of a new model of motor vehicle, or its variants, in the state to the manufacturers or their authorised dealers.

Currently, no processing fee is being charged from the manufacturers of motor vehicles or their authorised dealers by the Punjab government in respect of the said approval of registration in the state. The neighbouring states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh are charging such a fee, it said.

In another decision, the cabinet also approved relevant amendments to the Punjab Contract Labour (Regulation & Abolition) Rules, 1973 in a bid to fulfil one of the conditions imposed by the Centre for obtaining additional borrowing of 2 per cent of the GSDP (Gross state domestic product). It will allow industrialists to maintain different prescribed registers in electronic/digital formats to reduce their compliance burden, in line with the demand of the industries to this effect, it said.

The Centre, in May, had imposed certain conditions obtaining 2 per cent additional borrowing. One of the conditions was to have automatic renewals under the labour laws. The cabinet also decided to revert to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC for the recruitment of 81 junior engineers in the engineering wing of the Rural Development and Panchayats department.

The state government had earlier taken these posts out of the PPSC purview and engaged the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology [TIET], Patiala, for the purpose of recruitment. In another move, the state cabinet relaxed the upper age limit for contractual employees of various categories working under the Punjab government to apply for the posts to be filled up through direct recruitment. It was aimed primarily to overcome the hardships being faced by most of the contractual employees working under different departments of the state government as they could not apply against direct recruitment posts due to excess age.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

11 deaths, 1,112 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan health authorities on Thursday reported 11 coronavirus fatalities and 1,112 fresh cases as the states numbers rose to 2,589 deaths and 2,95,953 infections. The fresh deaths were reported from Jaipur and Jodhpur two each Ajmer,...

PM Modi wishes French prez speedy recovery after he tests COVID-19 positive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for COVID-19President Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursd...

Threat of growing antimicrobial resistance emerging; important to strengthen nodal bodies: Niti

The threat of growing prevalence and complexity of antimicrobial resistance AMR is emerging and it is important to strengthen nodal institutions with human resources for detection of such resistance, according to the Niti Aayog. According t...

Rahim's tomb: Delhi's monument of love gets new lease of life after six-year conservation

Rahims tomb, Delhis own monument of love built nearly 50 years before the iconic Taj Mahal, which stood in a ruinous condition with a risk of collapse has finally received a new lease of life after six-year-long monumental conservation work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020