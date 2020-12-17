Left Menu
Sterling builds on 2-1/2 year high on Brexit deal hopes, BoE keeps policy unchanged

Sterling also touched a day-high of $1.3623 against the dollar when the BoE said it was keeping its stimulus programme unchanged as it awaited the outcome of Britain's negotiations with the EU. Almost a year after Britain formally left the EU, the two sides are in the final stretch of talks over a post-Brexit trade deal.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:58 IST
Sterling rallied to above $1.36 on Thursday, building on a 2-1/2 year high against a struggling dollar as reports of progress in Brexit trade talks boosted appetite for the British currency, while the Bank of England kept its stimulus programme unchanged.

With just two weeks left to the end of a Brexit transition period on Dec. 31, sterling has gained more than 2% against the dollar this month, helped by hopes of a Brexit trade deal. The pound extended gains on Thursday to $1.3598, up 0.6% against the dollar at 1309 GMT, after it jumped to its highest level since May 2018 on Wednesday.

Against the euro, it gained 0.3% to 90.04 pence, after it hit a one-week high of 89.83 in earlier trading. Sterling also touched a day-high of $1.3623 against the dollar when the BoE said it was keeping its stimulus programme unchanged as it awaited the outcome of Britain's negotiations with the EU.

Almost a year after Britain formally left the EU, the two sides are in the final stretch of talks over a post-Brexit trade deal. "Sterling trading is likely to remain firm" as more Brexit headlines come in, said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank. "The market is looking for a deal with compromise on fisheries" - one of the sticking points in the negotiations.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday that "good progress" was being made in talks with Britain. UK senior minister Michael Gove and Prime Minister Boris Johnson also signalled that Britain is keen to seal a trade deal, but any agreement would have to respect the United Kingdom's sovereignty. Analysts are also taking it as a positive sign for the pound that Britain's parliament will be on standby during its Christmas break, and could be recalled at short notice to pass required legislation if a trade deal is struck. (Editing by Timothy Heritage, Mark Heinrich and Andrew Heavens)

