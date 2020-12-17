Left Menu
UK's Sunak to unveil next annual budget on March 3

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:33 IST
UK's Sunak to unveil next annual budget on March 3
Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak will present the country's next annual budget on March 3, he announced on Thursday.

"The Budget will set out the next phase of the plan to tackle the virus and protect jobs and will be published alongside the latest forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR)," the Treasury said in a statement.

