APM Terminals Pipavav handles 181 double stack trains in Nov

APM Terminals Pipavav on Thursday said it has handled 181 double stack trains, including 157 outward, in November, which is the highest number of such trains on a monthly basis since the port started its operations. Double-stack rail transport is a form of intermodal freight transport in which railroad cars carry two layers of intermodal containers.

APM Terminals Pipavav handled 181 double stack trains in November 2020, out of which 157 trains were outward double stack trains. This is the highest number of outward double stack trains on a monthly basis since the port started its operations, the company said in a statement. In November, the average train operation time was maintained under 4 hours per train. During the month various commodities were transported from/to Pipavav port in Gujarat, it said.

''Double stack trains are truly a benefit to the logistic industry as it ensures fast, safe and pollution free movement of cargoes. It also highlights our preparedness for handling the additional traffic once DFC (Dedicated Freight Corridor) connectivity opens to our port in next few months,'' Jakob Friis Sorensen, the Managing Director of APM Terminals Pipavav, said in the statement. APM Terminals Pipavav is one of India's leading gateway port for Containers, Ro/Ro (passenger cars), Liquid Bulk and Dry Bulk cargoes serving customers in Gujarat with road and rail networks to hinterland and northwest..