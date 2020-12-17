Goa Tourism Board is required to consolidate tourism in state: CM

The Goa Tourism Board is required to consolidate and take tourism in Goa forward in a focused manner, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday. Sawant was addressing the 16th CII Tourism Summit which discussed formulating a new Tourism Promotion Board for Goa with representatives from the industry.

''Goa Tourism Board is required to consolidate and take tourism in Goa forward in a focused manner and right direction,'' the chief minister said. ''We have recently launched the new state tourism policy which will help the government push systematic development of the sector,'' Sawant said.

''It has been framed to offer a unique Goan experience to visitors by presenting a mix of historic, natural and cultural locations and attractions,'' he added..