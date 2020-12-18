PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 18
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
Brexit trade talks hit by fresh dispute over state aid https://on.ft.com/37r8DO7 ICE to host UK carbon trading from next year https://on.ft.com/2J5zTsc
Switzerland charges Credit Suisse in money laundering case https://on.ft.com/3myD1KG Overview
A row over Brussels' 750 billion euros COVID-19 recovery package has become a sticking point as UK trade talks go to the wire, after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that EU-level spending should not be exempt from state-aid restrictions in a post-Brexit agreement. Intercontinental Exchange confirmed Thursday it will be the venue for UK carbon allowances to start trading in 2021 after the government backed a post-Brexit emissions trading system in its energy white paper this week.
Switzerland's federal prosecutor has filed criminal charges against Credit Suisse Group AG for allegedly facilitating money laundering "on a grand scale" by former Bulgarian clients. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
