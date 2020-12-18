Google News Initiative launches new program for digital news startups

The Google News Initiative (GNI) has launched a new global program to help digital news startups achieve financial and operational sustainability through training, mentorship and peer learning.

GNI is opening applications for the GNI Startups Lab in North America, a six-month program that will provide a cohort of independent news founders with coaching and capital to evolve the news products and accelerate their companies on the path to sustainability.

Developed in partnership with LION Publishers, a journalism association supporting independent online news publishers, the GNI Startups Lab in North America will address the common questions news startups navigate when evolving their companies as well as each participant's individual path to growth.

The GNI Startups lab will accept up to 12 news entrepreneurs in the U.S. and Canada, who have been producing original journalism for at least six months and want guidance on how to further develop their recently launched news product. Throughout the program, participants will receive coaching and financial support to make progress toward their specific goal and start on a path to long-term growth.

The application period for the program ends on January 21, 2021. Next year, GNI will introduce global extensions of the program available to news entrepreneurs in Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.