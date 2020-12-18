Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google News Initiative launches new program for digital news startups

Developed in partnership with LION Publishers, a journalism association supporting independent online news publishers, the GNI Startups Lab in North America will address the common questions news startups navigate when evolving their companies as well as each participant's individual path to growth

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-12-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 10:28 IST
Google News Initiative launches new program for digital news startups
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Google News Initiative (GNI) has launched a new global program to help digital news startups achieve financial and operational sustainability through training, mentorship and peer learning.

GNI is opening applications for the GNI Startups Lab in North America, a six-month program that will provide a cohort of independent news founders with coaching and capital to evolve the news products and accelerate their companies on the path to sustainability.

Developed in partnership with LION Publishers, a journalism association supporting independent online news publishers, the GNI Startups Lab in North America will address the common questions news startups navigate when evolving their companies as well as each participant's individual path to growth.

The GNI Startups lab will accept up to 12 news entrepreneurs in the U.S. and Canada, who have been producing original journalism for at least six months and want guidance on how to further develop their recently launched news product. Throughout the program, participants will receive coaching and financial support to make progress toward their specific goal and start on a path to long-term growth.

The application period for the program ends on January 21, 2021. Next year, GNI will introduce global extensions of the program available to news entrepreneurs in Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gucci joins Alibaba's luxury e-commerce site to woo Chinese consumers

Fashion label Gucciwill open two flagship stores on Alibabas online luxury shopping platform, underscoring the importance of the Chinese market for high-end brands seeking to reverse a revenue slide due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gucci, t...

SC directs states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the country to prevent fire incidents in medical institutions. The apex court also directed dedicated COVID-19 hospita...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now China to vaccinate 50 million people for Lunar New YearChina is planning to vaccinate 50 million people against the coronavirus before the start of the peak Lunar New Year travel s...

Japan to develop longer-range anti-ship missiles as China pressure mounts

Japan on Friday said it will develop new stand-off anti-ship missiles that can target warships at greater distances around its southwestern Okinawa island chain, including near disputed islets in the East China Sea that China also claims.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020