Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla heads to the S&P after meteoric rise and some investors want more

The company's formal entry into the S&P 500 on Monday is expected to generate unprecedented activity near the close of trade on Friday as index-tracking funds load up on shares so their portfolios correctly reflect the index. Still, Wall Street is divided over whether Tesla's days of heady gains are numbered.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 11:31 IST
Tesla heads to the S&P after meteoric rise and some investors want more

Is it too late to join the Tesla party?

Shares of the electric vehicle maker are up nearly 700% over the last year, a meteoric rise that has punished short-sellers and turned it into the world's most highly-valued automaker. The company's formal entry into the S&P 500 on Monday is expected to generate unprecedented activity near the close of trade on Friday as index-tracking funds load up on shares so their portfolios correctly reflect the index.

Still, Wall Street is divided over whether Tesla's days of heady gains are numbered. Overall, Wall Street analysts have long been skeptical of Tesla. The 35 analysts tracked by Refinitiv have an average price target of $396.30 per share, which would represent a 36% decline from its current price. Yet in a sign of how split Wall Street is on the stock, target prices range from a high of $774 per share by Elazar Advisors to a low of $40 by GLJ Research.

Tesla closed Thursday at $655.90. Some long-term investors say that they still expect to see Tesla post above-average gains due to increasing adoption rates in the global electric vehicle market and its solar energy business. At the same time, investors remain convinced that billionaire Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, will continue to push the company's disruptive technology ahead of its competitors.

"It's become clear this year just how far ahead of the competition the company is in terms of not only its technological abilities but its combination of range and performance at an affordable price," said Gary Robinson, portfolio manager of the Baillie Gifford US Equity Growth fund, who owns the stock. Tesla will likely prove to have a more profitable business model than its rivals and post accelerating growth rates in its solar business, allowing its stock to more than double over the next 5 years, he said.

Overall, Tesla trades at 175 times its estimated earnings per share over the next 12 months, compared with valuations at 14 times estimated earnings per share for BMW and 16 times estimates earnings for Toyota Motor Corp, according to a research note from JP Morgan. At the same time, Tesla is expected to earn $2.29 per share on $30.8 billion in revenue during its current fiscal year, while General Motors is expected to earn $4.67 per share on $120.7 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.

Its inclusion in the S&P will push the forward price to earnings ratio of the S&P 500 index up an additional 0.4 times to near its highest valuation in history, according to a note from Goldman Sachs. "Tesla's multiple of earnings is very high in nominal terms for any company in any industry at any time in history," the firm noted, keeping its $80 price target on the company's shares.

Despite the stock's high valuations, some long-term investors say that they are sticking with the company. "Near term valuations tend to be less meaningful over time when you invest in right teams," said Anthony Zackery, a portfolio manager at Zevenbergen Capital Investments. Bears still abound in Tesla, focusing on Musk's track record of missed production targets, and on corporate governance risk after Musk was forced to step down as chairman to settle fraud charges in 2018.

Despite handing short sellers $33.8 billion in mark-to-market losses since the start of the year, Tesla remains the company with the most total money bet against it in the U.S. market, according to S3 Partners. "At some point you do short the stock because this is probably the last big move for a while for Tesla," said Charles Lemonides, portfolio manager of ValueWorks LLC, who does not currently have a position in the company.

"Up until now betting against Tesla has been a very dangerous thing to do, but it may get to a place where it's completely overextended," he added.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC issues show-cause notices to Kamra, Taneja in contempt cases

The Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to comedian Kunal Kamra and comic artist Rachita Taneja on Friday for their alleged scandalous tweets against the apex court. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah sought respo...

Trump stays on sidelines as vaccine injections begin

President Donald Trumps administration helped deliver vaccinations against the coronavirus earlier than even some in his administration thought possible, but the president has been largely absent from the effort to sell the American public ...

Gucci joins Alibaba's luxury e-commerce site to woo Chinese consumers

Fashion label Gucciwill open two flagship stores on Alibabas online luxury shopping platform, underscoring the importance of the Chinese market for high-end brands seeking to reverse a revenue slide due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gucci, t...

SC directs states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the country to prevent fire incidents in medical institutions. The apex court also directed dedicated COVID-19 hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020