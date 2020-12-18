Left Menu
Dubai-bound air passenger held for carrying excess foreign currency

The man has been identified as Tajuddin 39 from Barikkad in Keralas Kasaragod district. The man was about to board an Air India flight to Dubai.CISF officials found that the passenger had concealed Euro and Dirham currency notes inside his undergarments.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:01 IST
A passenger who was found to be illegally carrying foreign currency notes worth Rs 4,35,200 was arrested at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Thursday. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials detected the currency during checking and took the passenger into custody, airport sources said.

The man has been identified as Tajuddin (39) from Barikkad in Kerala's Kasaragod district. The man was about to board an Air India flight to Dubai.

CISF officials found that the passenger had concealed Euro and Dirham currency notes inside his undergarments. The arrested person and the seized currency have been handed over to the customs officials for further action, the sources said.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

