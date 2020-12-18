Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone government bond yields edge up, focus on stimulus

Investors will focus on The German Ifo index due at 0900 GMT, which "should continue to paint a split picture, involving a relatively anaemic current-business situation but an improving economic-expectations component," according to DZ Bank. Some analysts saw a year-end rally for German Bunds along with equities as an expansion of the economy triggered by stimulus is expected to take place.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:02 IST
Euro zone government bond yields edge up, focus on stimulus

Euro zone bond yields edged up on Friday as concerns about the impact of coronavirus restrictions offset hopes that vaccines will be able to bring the economy back to normal soon. Meanwhile expectations of a quick approval of a fresh stimulus package in the United States were propping up risk sentiment.

U.S. lawmakers from both parties said COVID-19's worsening toll meant that failure to agree on a new round of aid was no longer an option. Germany’s 10-year government bond yield was up 1 basis point to -0.565%.

UK 10-year government bond yield lowered 1 basis point to 0.275% as Brexit turmoil continued. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Thursday that trade talks with the European Union were in a "serious situation" and that no agreement would be reached unless the bloc changed its position substantially.

Britain wants a free trade deal but is prepared to walk away from talks without one, Britain's schools minister said on Friday. Investors will focus on The German Ifo index due at 0900 GMT, which "should continue to paint a split picture, involving a relatively anaemic current-business situation but an improving economic-expectations component," according to DZ Bank.

Some analysts saw a year-end rally for German Bunds along with equities as an expansion of the economy triggered by stimulus is expected to take place. "The resilience in Bunds amid widening swapspreads in the face of high-flying equities is remarkable. The weaker dollar fuels global risk sentiment and adds to the reflationary spirits, pulling real rates to new lows, and we see more downside potential," Commerzbank told clients.

"The manageable long-end supply despite record issuance plans seems to be a factor," it added. German yields dipped on Thursday after as Europe's benchmark debt issuer outlined plans for another year of hefty issuance in 2021.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks on edge as Brexit talks teeter on the brink

European shares were mixed early on Friday, capping the last full trading week of the year with investors still on edge over a Brexit trade deal and U.S. stimulus package.Shares in London inched up, lifted by a weaker dollar. Frankfurt bare...

Ind vs Aus: Scoreboard at Tea, Day 2

Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the first Test between India and AustraliaIndia first innings 244 allout Australia first innings Matthew Wade lbw b Bumrah 8 Joe Burns lbw b Bumrah 8 Marnus Labuschagne batting 43 Steven Smith c Rahane...

Freed Nigerian schoolboys arrive back home a week after abduction

Dozens of kidnapped school boys arrived back home on Friday a day after security forces rescued them in northwest Nigeria. Television pictures showed the boys, many of them wearing light green uniforms and clutching blankets, arriving on bu...

SC grants interim protection to BJP leaders facing criminal cases in WB

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection to five BJP leaders, including Mukul Roy and MPs Kailash Vijayvargiya and Arjun Singh, in criminal cases lodged against them in West Bengal and directed the state police not to taken an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020