Left Menu
Development News Edition

MG Motor India to hike prices up to 3 pc from Jan

The company also said it will introduce a seven-seater version of its Hector Plus model next month.In a statement, MG Motor India said it would undertake a price revision across its product range in view of the miscellaneous cost increase. The Hector Plus model is currently available in the six-seater version with captain seats.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:07 IST
MG Motor India to hike prices up to 3 pc from Jan
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

MG Motor India on Friday said it will increase prices of its vehicles by up to three per cent from January to offset the adverse impact of higher input cost. The company also said it will introduce a seven-seater version of its Hector Plus model next month.

In a statement, MG Motor India said it would ''undertake a price revision across its product range in view of the miscellaneous cost increase. The price hike will range up to 3 per cent, depending on the model and will be applicable from January 1, 2021''. MG Motor India currently retails three models in India – Hector, ZS EV and Gloster, which are priced between Rs 12.83 lakh and Rs 35.6 lakh.

Already, other automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Ford India, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Hero MotoCorp have stated that they would be increasing prices of their respective vehicles from January in order to mitigate the adverse impact of rising input costs, especially raw materials and commodity prices. The Hector Plus model is currently available in the six-seater version with captain seats. The seven-seater version will further expand the portfolio of Hector SUV model.

MG Hector is available in both petrol and diesel options along with the option of a 48V hybrid variant. The petrol version also comes with a DCT (dual-clutch transmission)..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition parties sat over the Swaminathan committee report for years; we have implemented it in interest of farmers: PM Modi.

Opposition parties sat over the Swaminathan committee report for years we have implemented it in interest of farmers PM Modi....

Games-E-sports, breakdancing win 2022 Asian Games spots

E-sports and breakdancing will debut in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, as full medal sports after being approved by the Olympic Council of Asia OCA, the governing body said on Friday. E-sports first appeared as an official medal s...

Solar power tariff decline supported by structural factors: Ind-Ra

The continuous decline in solar power tariffs since the start of the current financial year FY 2020-21 has been driven by a mix of structural and state-specific factors with the former likely to sustain over the medium-term, India Ratings a...

HK stocks end lower on news U.S. to blacklist more Chinese firms

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Friday, as market sentiment soured on news that the United States is set to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist, ramping up tensions between Washington and Beijing. Sources told Reuters tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020