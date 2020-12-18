Left Menu
Development News Edition

Booming Taiwan urges shippers not to jack up prices amid container shortage

The transport ministry's Maritime and Port Bureau said the shipping container shortage was most severe on U.S. routes, and that it had met Taiwanese shipping companies on Dec. 1 to discuss the problem and ensure trade can flow. While noting that freight rates were a commercial decision that follow market principles, shippers should not be trying to gouge customers, the bureau added.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:12 IST
Booming Taiwan urges shippers not to jack up prices amid container shortage
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan's government has urged shipping companies not to unfairly push up their prices amid a global squeeze on shipping containers and a shortage of space on cargo ships, the transport ministry said on Friday. Trade-dependent Taiwan, a tech powerhouse, has benefited from demand for telecommuting products like tablet computers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced millions to work and study from home.

The finance ministry said last week it saw 2020 exports hitting a record high. The transport ministry's Maritime and Port Bureau said the shipping container shortage was most severe on U.S. routes, and that it had met Taiwanese shipping companies on Dec. 1 to discuss the problem and ensure trade can flow.

While noting that freight rates were a commercial decision that follow market principles, shippers should not be trying to gouge customers, the bureau added. "In order to avoid unscrupulous operators taking the opportunity to drive up prices, the Maritime and Port Bureau has urged shipping companies to respond reasonably according to market supply and demand," it said.

"Freight rates should not be increased opportunistically." Responding to feedback from some exporters that they were unable to get shipping containers on time, the port bureau said it would act as a middleman between companies and shippers to help "smooth exports".

It said it had also urged shipping firms to add capacity using new or leased ships and make sure shipping containers were used efficiently to ensure they are not sitting around empty. In China, Taiwan's largest trading partner, its economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is also being blunted by the global shortage of containers, sending cargo costs to record highs and hampering manufacturers in filling fast-recovering global goods orders.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition parties sat over the Swaminathan committee report for years; we have implemented it in interest of farmers: PM Modi.

Opposition parties sat over the Swaminathan committee report for years we have implemented it in interest of farmers PM Modi....

Games-E-sports, breakdancing win 2022 Asian Games spots

E-sports and breakdancing will debut in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, as full medal sports after being approved by the Olympic Council of Asia OCA, the governing body said on Friday. E-sports first appeared as an official medal s...

Solar power tariff decline supported by structural factors: Ind-Ra

The continuous decline in solar power tariffs since the start of the current financial year FY 2020-21 has been driven by a mix of structural and state-specific factors with the former likely to sustain over the medium-term, India Ratings a...

HK stocks end lower on news U.S. to blacklist more Chinese firms

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Friday, as market sentiment soured on news that the United States is set to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist, ramping up tensions between Washington and Beijing. Sources told Reuters tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020