Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 18-12-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 15:36 IST
Denmark lowers 2021 GDP forecast as coronavirus lockdown weighs

Denmark's government on Friday lowered its economic growth forecast for next year as new coronavirus lockdown measures weigh on the Nordic country's economy.

The government said it expected GDP to grow 2.8% next year compared with its August forecast of 4.2%. It revised its 2020 GDP forecast higher to minus 3.8% from a previous estimate of minus 4.5%.

